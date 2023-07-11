Sign up
Photo 2426
Resilient...
These are Zinnias growing in the "burn pile". I have no idea how they got there, but there are several and they are doing quite well.
No need to comment. 😁
Trying to fill in my project before the end of the month!
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
0
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2429
photos
94
followers
77
following
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
2428
2429
Tags
flower
,
bloom
,
garden
,
summer
,
south
,
zinnia
