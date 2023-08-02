Sign up
Photo 2448
My daddy circa 1953...
My mother had her 90th birthday in April and handed me my "baby pictures" and other "related" pictures. I have finally gone through them and found some pictures of daddy when he was in the USA Air Force and stationed in England, around 1953.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Tags
usa
,
england
,
south
,
daddy
,
military
