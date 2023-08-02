Previous
My daddy circa 1953... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2448

My daddy circa 1953...

My mother had her 90th birthday in April and handed me my "baby pictures" and other "related" pictures. I have finally gone through them and found some pictures of daddy when he was in the USA Air Force and stationed in England, around 1953.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
