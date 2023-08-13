Sign up
Photo 2452
Confused!!!
This bird landed on the Hummingbird feeder and "would not be run off", despite many tries by the Hummingbirds! We finally went out and encouraged it to move. I think it was a young fledgling.
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Tags
bird
hummingbird
summer
south
