Confused!!! by thewatersphotos
Photo 2452

Confused!!!

This bird landed on the Hummingbird feeder and "would not be run off", despite many tries by the Hummingbirds! We finally went out and encouraged it to move. I think it was a young fledgling.
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

