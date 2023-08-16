Previous
Fleeting glimpse... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2454

Fleeting glimpse...

I chased this butterfly all over the garden and between many flowers and got a few pictures, but this one seemed most descriptive of the event!
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
