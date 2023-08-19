Previous
Next
Bugs on flower... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2457

Bugs on flower...

Actually these are "Leafhoppers" and they are not good to see on your flowers. I'm not much for spraying so they just cohabitate!
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
674% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise