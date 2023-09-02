Previous
Lizard on a block... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2479

Lizard on a block...

We had just finished stacking these blocks when I noticed this little guy sunbathing. (We don't see many of these any more since the cat has found them!)
2nd September 2023 2nd Sep 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Kathy ace
I like the color of their tails. I haven't seen as many at my house either. Perhaps the fact that the bugman sprays around the foundation took their food source away. Hopefully it didn't kill them, but they were coming in the house when they could.
September 4th, 2023  
