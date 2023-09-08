Previous
Polyphemus moth... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2485

Polyphemus moth...

And a huge one at that. From wing tip to wing tip it was at least 4 inches. My wife found it on one of our Sycamore trees. It was so heavy it could not fly!
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
680% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise