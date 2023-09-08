Sign up
Photo 2485
Polyphemus moth...
And a huge one at that. From wing tip to wing tip it was at least 4 inches. My wife found it on one of our Sycamore trees. It was so heavy it could not fly!
8th September 2023
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Tags
summer
,
moth
,
wings
,
south
