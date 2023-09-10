Previous
A closer look... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2487

A closer look...

I had to revisit this moth one more time. I managed a close up of the head and was surprised how "prehistoric" it looks.
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
681% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Terrific detail
September 11th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Some great details. I like the feather-like antenna and serious looking jaws.
September 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise