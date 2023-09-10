Sign up
Photo 2487
A closer look...
I had to revisit this moth one more time. I managed a close up of the head and was surprised how "prehistoric" it looks.
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Tags
Danette Thompson
ace
Terrific detail
September 11th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Some great details. I like the feather-like antenna and serious looking jaws.
September 11th, 2023
