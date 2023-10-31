Previous
Late Hummer... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2538

Late Hummer...

I surprised this Hummingbird (really he surprised me!) humming around this late flowering plant in the arboretum.
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
695% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Wow, it needs to catch the next breeze home. A lucky sighting.
November 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise