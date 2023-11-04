Previous
Next
Deer close up... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2542

Deer close up...

This is one of the fawns from last month. They are getting braver and coming closer to the house.
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
696% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise