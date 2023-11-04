Sign up
Photo 2542
Deer close up...
This is one of the fawns from last month. They are getting braver and coming closer to the house.
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2537
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
2543
2544
Tags
tree
,
deer
,
fall
,
autumn
,
oak
,
south
