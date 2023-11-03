Previous
Next
Watching the deer... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2541

Watching the deer...

The two fawns from previous pictures have now lost their spots and coming even closer to the house. This is just outside the fence in our front yard under a Live Oak tree. Buddy enjoys watching them.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
696% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
Hello, Buddy and your visitor!
November 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise