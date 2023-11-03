Sign up
Photo 2541
Watching the deer...
The two fawns from previous pictures have now lost their spots and coming even closer to the house. This is just outside the fence in our front yard under a Live Oak tree. Buddy enjoys watching them.
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
1
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2544
photos
91
followers
75
following
696% complete
2537
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
2543
2544
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
3rd November 2023 4:27pm
Tags
tree
,
cat
,
deer
,
fall
,
autumn
,
oak
,
south
,
acorns
,
fawn
Elyse Klemchuk
Hello, Buddy and your visitor!
November 7th, 2023
