Photo 2540
Handmade bowl...
My son had the wood - Hackberry and had it cut into boards, which he is using to make furniture. However, he had the remaining stumps that he could not use. I gave the stumps to a gentleman at church and he turned this amazing bowl for us.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
0
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2544
photos
91
followers
75
following
365
NIKON D7100
2nd November 2023 4:53pm
Tags
bowl
,
fall
,
autumn
,
wood
,
south
,
handmade
,
hackberry
