Handmade bowl... by thewatersphotos
Handmade bowl...

My son had the wood - Hackberry and had it cut into boards, which he is using to make furniture. However, he had the remaining stumps that he could not use. I gave the stumps to a gentleman at church and he turned this amazing bowl for us.
