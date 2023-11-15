Previous
Next
Sassafras in color... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2553

Sassafras in color...

I can never decide if it is the shape of the leaves or their fall color that has me keep the Sassafras trees growing. What do you think?
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
700% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat
Well both are lovely, definitely a keeper. Great autumn capture.
November 19th, 2023  
Kate ace
Great color and shape
November 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise