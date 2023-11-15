Sign up
Photo 2553
Sassafras in color...
I can never decide if it is the shape of the leaves or their fall color that has me keep the Sassafras trees growing. What do you think?
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
2
2
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Tags
tree
,
colors
,
fall
,
autumn
,
shape
,
south
,
leave
,
sassafras
Pat
Well both are lovely, definitely a keeper. Great autumn capture.
November 19th, 2023
Kate
ace
Great color and shape
November 19th, 2023
