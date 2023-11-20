Previous
Half moon... by thewatersphotos
Half moon...

At the same time as the "glorious afternoon sky" I saw the moon shining in the clouds.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Corinne C ace
Beautifully capture
November 22nd, 2023  
