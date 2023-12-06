Previous
Black and White in HDR... by thewatersphotos
Black and White in HDR...

Lightroom has a new feature, High Dynamic Range, so I tried it on this old farm equipment. The photo was taken in full sun. I liked the effect in B&W, but not in color.
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
