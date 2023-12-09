Sign up
Previous
Photo 2570
Sunset after the rain...
We have had cloudy, rainy days but when I looked outside I saw the sunlight across the field. I had to catch it quickly before that cloud engulfed the sun.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
9th December 2023 4:36pm
Tags
sunlight
,
sunset
,
clouds
,
rain
,
fall
,
autumn
,
afternoon
,
south
Lin
ace
Gorgeous lighting
December 10th, 2023
