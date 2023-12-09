Previous
Sunset after the rain... by thewatersphotos
Sunset after the rain...

We have had cloudy, rainy days but when I looked outside I saw the sunlight across the field. I had to catch it quickly before that cloud engulfed the sun.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Lin ace
Gorgeous lighting
