Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2578
Close up of Live Oak acorn...
We have so many Oak trees of various kinds around here. This acorn is still hanging on.
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2579
photos
92
followers
78
following
706% complete
View this month »
2572
2573
2574
2575
2576
2577
2578
2579
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
11th December 2023 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
live
,
fall
,
autumn
,
ant
,
oak
,
south
,
acorn
Diane Marie
Looks like a warm winter hat.
December 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close