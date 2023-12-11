Previous
Empty shell... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2579

Empty shell...

This Live Oak acorn has be ejected, leaving an empty shell.
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Diane Marie
Looks like a pipe.
December 12th, 2023  
