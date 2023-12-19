Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2587
Bringing home the Christmas tree...
We don't put up a "lot" of Christmas scenes, but this one is always here and sits on a chest just inside the front door. I just love this truck!
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2587
photos
93
followers
77
following
708% complete
View this month »
2580
2581
2582
2583
2584
2585
2586
2587
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
19th December 2023 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
red
,
truck
,
fall
,
autumn
,
south
LManning (Laura)
ace
That’s so cute!
December 20th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great DOF
December 20th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
My son bought me a decoration just like this a few years back. I adore it!
December 20th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Cute. I have a friend whose daughter has an antique/newtique shop in SC and they like this theme and use it a lot.
December 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close