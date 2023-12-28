Previous
More Shenanigans... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2596

More Shenanigans...

These are the youngest of the cousins. They get along fine! The "walkie talkies" are new from Gran and Grandpa so everyone had to go outside to try them out!
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
711% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise