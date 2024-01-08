Previous
A Dove feather... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2607

A Dove feather...

I think, anyway. We have lots of large and small dove around right now, so I am assuming that's where this came from.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
January 9th, 2024  
