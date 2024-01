Up the hill to the pond...

These couple of photos are for documenting part of our property that I hope to be able to "clear" soon so that it is more accessible to check on.

This is looking East, up a small hill to the very small pond we built years ago for animals. We also grew some Catfish in the pond and my son enjoyed catching them. However, the pond is "seasonal" meaning it will dry up considerably without rain, so there have been many times it was almost empty.