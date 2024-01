Eastern fence row...

These couple of photos are for documenting part of our property that I hope to be able to "clear" soon so that it is more accessible to check on.

This is a photo of what was a "fence row" on the eastern side of the Horseshoe. It traversed from just behind our house to the north property line. It was barbed wire and kept in a cow and donkey...most of the time. Those animals have sense left the farm and the fence was taken down. I am not sure if the metal post were removed!? 🥹