Photo 2611
Pine in the sunlight...
While out waiting for the deer to arrive, I noticed the sun shining on this Virginia Pine Tree. Always funny to see such a small, direct beam of light.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Tags
tree
pine
sunlight
winter
sun
south
beam
