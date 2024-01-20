Previous
Next
The "Horseshoe"... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2619

The "Horseshoe"...

These couple of photos are for documenting part of our property that I hope to be able to "clear" soon so that it is more accessible to check on.
This shows an area we have always called the "Horseshoe", because of its shape.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
717% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise