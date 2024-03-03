Previous
Next
Card catalog... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2646

Card catalog...

Taking pictures of our church library today for a presentation later this month. I liked how the books stacked on the card catalog.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
725% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mallory ace
cool! have not seen one of these in a long time!
March 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise