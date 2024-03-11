Sign up
Photo 2649
Vinca...
These Vinca bloom very early in Spring. My wife has several pots of these around the house, outside!
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Tags
purple
flower
winter
south
periwinkle
vinca
