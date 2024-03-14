Previous
Sunset tonight... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2650

Sunset tonight...

We have had a very "smoky" day with warnings for poor air quality. I'm not sure where all the smoke is coming from, but it did provide a pretty sunset.
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Photo Details

