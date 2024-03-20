Previous
Emerging Pine pollen... by thewatersphotos
Emerging Pine pollen...

In the next few days these little buds on the Pine trees with break forth with a fine yellow pollen that turns EVERYTHING yellow!
20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Mallory ace
Wow, this is so beautiful. Love the focus and details.
March 22nd, 2024  
