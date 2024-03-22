Previous
Next
My job today... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2659

My job today...

My job today is photographing my wife's work for her Etsy shop. These are for a custom order to match a dress made with the same material.
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
728% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
So cute!
March 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise