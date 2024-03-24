Previous
Red Sorrel... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2661

Red Sorrel...

Trying out a new lens. This is Red Sorrel that covers most of our fields in early spring!
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
John Falconer ace
Lovely stuff well photographed.
April 2nd, 2024  
vaidas ace
Nice pastels
April 2nd, 2024  
