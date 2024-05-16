Previous
Next
Ithuriels's Spear... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2700

Ithuriels's Spear...

A wildflower that "popped up" near our garden. I suspect it came from wildflower plants we had last year.
16th May 2024 16th May 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
740% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise