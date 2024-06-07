Sign up
Photo 2722
Anticipation...
Our youngest granddaughter wanted Cupcakes for her birthday, so her mom obliged! The anticipation is for all of us singing "Happy Birthday" to her and then her blowing out the candles!
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
0
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2723
photos
88
followers
73
following
746% complete
2716
2717
2718
2719
2720
2721
2722
2723
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
7th June 2024 12:12pm
Tags
candles
,
birthday
,
spring
,
cupcake
,
south
,
granddaughter
