First hay cutting! by thewatersphotos
Photo 2723

First hay cutting!

It's time to cut hay and the brothers have a "new" tractor so they can cut twice as fast (they need to since they now have 3 fields with hay on the ground). It's always fun to watch the hay being cut, raked and baled!
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

