Previous
Next
Sheep Shearing Day... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2728

Sheep Shearing Day...

Today was the day for shearing the sheep at my brother-in-law's farm. A few more than 200 sheep were scheduled to be sheared today!
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
747% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane Marie
Nice close up
June 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise