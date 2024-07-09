Previous
Hummer through the window... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2754

Hummer through the window...

We moved our Hummingbird feeder outside our bedroom window, beside my desk. It is a great place to observe and take pictures. Unfortunately, because it is through glass, the focus is not the sharpest.
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
754% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise