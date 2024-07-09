Sign up
Previous
Photo 2754
Hummer through the window...
We moved our Hummingbird feeder outside our bedroom window, beside my desk. It is a great place to observe and take pictures. Unfortunately, because it is through glass, the focus is not the sharpest.
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Tags
window
,
hummingbird
,
garden
,
summer
,
flying
,
south
