Beautiful Fading Zinnia...

There is something poetic about watching the Zinnias in the garden "fade". It's sort of like looking in the mirror...

With the Zinnia there is still beauty...color, shapes, function (the hummingbirds and butterflies still visit) and life!

As we look in the mirror, we can still see ourselves, but perhaps a bit faded. But there is still "much about us" that is alive!