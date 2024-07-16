Sign up
Photo 2760
Joining the inversion bandwagon...
Several folks here have presented inverted photos, so I had to learn how and add to the collection. This is a Blackeyed Susan from the backyard.
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
4
2
Barb
ace
I may need to check out how to do this... Do you use Lightroom?
July 16th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Fun inversion
July 16th, 2024
GaryW
@bjywamer
I do! You do this in Develop under "Tone Curve". Just "invert" the curve!
July 16th, 2024
GaryW
@casablanca
Thanks so much!
July 16th, 2024
