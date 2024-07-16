Previous
Joining the inversion bandwagon... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2760

Joining the inversion bandwagon...

Several folks here have presented inverted photos, so I had to learn how and add to the collection. This is a Blackeyed Susan from the backyard.
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
756% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
I may need to check out how to do this... Do you use Lightroom?
July 16th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Fun inversion
July 16th, 2024  
GaryW
@bjywamer I do! You do this in Develop under "Tone Curve". Just "invert" the curve!
July 16th, 2024  
GaryW
@casablanca Thanks so much!
July 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise