Our fig crop...

Fig bushes can be fickle, at least ours has been. One year it will produce well and we have enough to make several pints of fig preserves and the next year (like this one) it produces very, very few figs. These two figs are likely to be our only edible figs this year. There are less than 20 figs on the bush and as they begin to turn ripe, the birds begin pecking them.