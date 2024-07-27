Sign up
Photo 2772
White Petunia...
This is a rogue Petunia that grew in our yard and was transplanted into a pot in the garden.
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
1
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2773
photos
88
followers
54
following
759% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
flower
,
summer
,
south
,
petunia
Kathy
ace
I like the details of the center of the flower.
July 28th, 2024
