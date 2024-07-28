Previous
Fuzzy wings... by thewatersphotos
Fuzzy wings...

I'm not sure what kind of butterfly this might be (and not a good view to help with describing it), but I liked the fuzzy wings!
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
George ace
Lovely detail.
July 28th, 2024  
