Sunset over the hayfield... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2791

Sunset over the hayfield...

I always like seeing the sunset over the cut grass of the hayfield.
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
