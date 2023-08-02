Previous
Cheers! by tiaj1402
26 / 365

Cheers!

I met with some friends for a drink after work yesterday and after telling them about this project and that I hadn’t taken a photo yet, one of them just picked up her glass, put it in her hand and said “sorted”!
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Tia

@tiaj1402
Photo Details

