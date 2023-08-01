Previous
The House on Platform 1 by tiaj1402
25 / 365

The House on Platform 1

Every day whilst waiting on Platform 2 for my train home I see this and it always strikes me how odd it looks! Today the blue sky behind it and the reflections in the windows caught my eye.
See the long view in my other album, The Bigger Picture.
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
Bill Davidson
It does indeed look odd.
August 1st, 2023  
