Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
25 / 365
The House on Platform 1
Every day whilst waiting on Platform 2 for my train home I see this and it always strikes me how odd it looks! Today the blue sky behind it and the reflections in the windows caught my eye.
See the long view in my other album, The Bigger Picture.
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
28
photos
9
followers
12
following
6% complete
View this month »
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Latest from all albums
19
20
21
22
23
24
3
25
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
1st August 2023 8:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Bill Davidson
It does indeed look odd.
August 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close