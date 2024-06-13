Previous
Mirror mirror on the wall by tiaj1402
342 / 365

Mirror mirror on the wall

Talbot Place, Blackheath. Not sure of the purpose of the mirror (one of two on this wall) other than to add a bit of fun to this community space. Will need to explore it further!
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
93% complete

