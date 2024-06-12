Previous
The road to nowhere by tiaj1402
The road to nowhere

A break between rain showers allowed me to take a brief, brisk lunchtime walk across Blackheath Common.
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Tia

Susan Wakely ace
A nice. Green area.
June 14th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
haha that's kind of an odd ending
June 14th, 2024  
