Previous
Atonement by tiaj1402
24 / 365

Atonement

Strawberry and Ricotta cakes from Gail’s Bakery. I forgot an Anniversary. Fortunately I have a very forgiving and understanding partner! He has never forgotten a single one.
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise