335 / 365
The face in the smoke
You can see faces everywhere!
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
2
0
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
409
photos
33
followers
25
following
92% complete
View this month »
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
6th June 2024 8:01am
Susan Wakely
ace
Quite a spooky puff of smoke.
June 7th, 2024
Bill Davidson
The smoke is beautifully captured
June 7th, 2024
