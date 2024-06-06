Previous
The face in the smoke by tiaj1402
335 / 365

The face in the smoke

You can see faces everywhere!
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Tia

@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
92% complete

Photo Details

Quite a spooky puff of smoke.
June 7th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
The smoke is beautifully captured
June 7th, 2024  
