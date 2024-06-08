Sign up
337 / 365
Solitude
In a neglected corner of my garden. Something yellow from the June word list..
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Tags
macro
lensbaby
+4
sol45
june24words
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful little buttercup.
June 8th, 2024
