27 / 365
The sycamore has landed
Found on a wooden bench. First time I’ve seen a double one and one that is still green!
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
30
photos
9
followers
12
following
7% complete
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
21
22
23
24
3
25
26
27
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
3rd August 2023 7:02pm
